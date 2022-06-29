Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $174.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its 200 day moving average is $130.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

