Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,208 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,251.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,286.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,583.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

