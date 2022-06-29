Spire Wealth Management Sells 12,455 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,455 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Oracle stock opened at $68.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.90. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

