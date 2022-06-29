Spire Wealth Management Sells 21,641 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.62 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

