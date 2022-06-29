Spire Wealth Management Sells 270 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.04. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

