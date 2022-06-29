Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,248 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 20.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 863,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,860,000 after buying an additional 146,059 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 91.4% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $245.52 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,364.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.78.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.93.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

