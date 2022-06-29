Spire Wealth Management Sells 37,348 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,348 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $19,092,000. Investment House LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 12.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 83,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 26.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 98,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,010.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,038 shares of company stock worth $340,520. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

