Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 59.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.75.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

