SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 256,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,095,206 shares.The stock last traded at $16.42 and had previously closed at $18.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $785,688 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

