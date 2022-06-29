State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 313,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 64.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Monster Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.