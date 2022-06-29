State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 125,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

VRSK opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.70. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

