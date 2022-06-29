State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,313 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Autus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.56.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.