State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,075 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $85,807,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,206,000 after purchasing an additional 787,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,116,000 after purchasing an additional 777,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

Shares of LYB opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $83.50 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

