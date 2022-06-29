State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,320 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $630,527. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

