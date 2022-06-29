State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 735 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works stock opened at $145.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.45. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.45 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.