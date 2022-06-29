State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 744 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 52.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 38.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 123,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 208,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $190.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

