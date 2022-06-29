Steph & Co. Sells 200 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Steph & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

HD stock opened at $270.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.50 and a 200-day moving average of $330.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

