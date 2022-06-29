Stolper Co Purchases 282 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.67 and its 200 day moving average is $173.59. The company has a market capitalization of $465.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

