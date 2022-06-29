The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Down to $65.66

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.66, but opened at $64.18. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 2,902 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.