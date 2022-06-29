The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Down to $65.66

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.66, but opened at $64.18. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 2,902 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Stephens reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
