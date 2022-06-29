The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Charles R. Raup Sells 1,512 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HSY opened at $218.42 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $231.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $331.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

