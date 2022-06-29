The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $270.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.50 and a 200-day moving average of $330.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.