The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

