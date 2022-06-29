The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after buying an additional 65,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.