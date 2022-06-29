The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.17.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

