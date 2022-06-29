The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lessened by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $338.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.17. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

