The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 76.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,367,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 30,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

