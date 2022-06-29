The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,405 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after buying an additional 1,082,556 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $174.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

