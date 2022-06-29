The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $130.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

