TimeScale Financial Inc. Has $238,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

