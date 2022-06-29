TimeScale Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.2% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,251.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,286.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,583.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

