TKG Advisors LLC Buys 388 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after acquiring an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $270.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $277.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.50 and its 200 day moving average is $330.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

