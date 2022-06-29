TKG Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TKG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.47. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

