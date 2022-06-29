Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,467 shares of company stock worth $7,322,535 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.13 and its 200-day moving average is $212.04. The company has a market capitalization of $376.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

