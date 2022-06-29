Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 169 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

HD stock opened at $270.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.50 and its 200 day moving average is $330.24. The firm has a market cap of $277.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.