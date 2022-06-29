Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.47.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

