Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 61,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.48 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.