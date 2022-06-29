Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.47. The stock has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.05.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

