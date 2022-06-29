Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.4% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

