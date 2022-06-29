Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $91.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.55. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,026. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

