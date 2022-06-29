Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 86.13 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

