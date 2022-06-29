Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $1,773,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,092,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,279.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,577.94.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

