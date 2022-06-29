Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 510 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,088,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,471 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

PFE opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $284.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

