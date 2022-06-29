United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Causey Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Christopher Causey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 26th, Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $234.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $243.30.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
