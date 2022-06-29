United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Causey Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Causey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $234.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $243.30.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.