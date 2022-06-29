VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 452,460 shares.The stock last traded at $45.06 and had previously closed at $45.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

