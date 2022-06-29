VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITMGet Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 452,460 shares.The stock last traded at $45.06 and had previously closed at $45.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 30,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

