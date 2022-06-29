Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after acquiring an additional 101,693 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield University purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,701,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $350.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.32 and a 200 day moving average of $397.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.