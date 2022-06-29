Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

VEEV stock opened at $200.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average of $206.59. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,526. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.