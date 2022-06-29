Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 25,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $211.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

