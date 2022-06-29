Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $525,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $270.15 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.24.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

