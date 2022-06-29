Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 45.1% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 28,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 63,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.05.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $149.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.47. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

