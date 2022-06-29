Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 541 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $140.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.17. The company has a market cap of $338.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

